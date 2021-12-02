Western Illinois tops Ball State, 93-80

MACOMB, Ill — Luke Bumbalough scored 17 points, but Ball State fell at Western Illinois 93-80 Wednesday night.
The Cardinals tied the game at 17 with 11:01 left in the first half, but the Leathernecks used a 17-4 run over the next 6 1/2 minutes to open the game up. Western Illinois led by 11 at halftime and by as many as 19 points in the second half.
Colton Sandage led all scorers with 33 points, including making seven-of-nine three-pointers, in the win. The Leathernecks made 14 three-pointers as a team.
In addition to Bumbalugh, three other Cardinals scored in double figures.
Ball State (3-4) travels to play Xavier on Wednesday, Dec. 8.