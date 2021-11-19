x
McEwen scores 30 to carry Weber St. past Ball St. 85-74

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Koby McEwen had 30 points as Weber State beat Ball State 85-74 Friday in the Jersey Mike's Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida. 

Luke Bumbalough led the Cardinals, who fell to 1-3, on Friday night with 14 points. Payton Sparks, Mickey Pearson and Jalen Windham all scored in double figures in the loss.

Ball State will wrap up their stay in Florida with a game against UMass on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m. EST. They'll then return home to face Indiana State at Worthen Arena in Muncie on Nov. 27.

