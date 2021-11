The Cardinals will face Weber State Friday in the second game of the Jersey Mike's Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tevin Brewer had a career-high 25 points as Florida International topped Ball State 73-60 in the Jersey Mike's Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Basheer Jihad led the Cardinals on Thursday night with 14 points. Miryne Thomas added 10 points for Ball State.