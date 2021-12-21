Ball State rolls past Eastern Illinois, 75-55

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Ball State rolled past Eastern Illinois Tuesday, 75-55.
The Cardinals (5-6) got 16 points from Payton Sparks. Miryne Thomas and Luke Bumbalough added 14 and 13, respectively.
Ball State led by a single point at halftime but outscored the Panthers (2-11) in the second half, 38-19.
