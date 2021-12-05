It's official, Ball State is going bowling

Ball State will play Georgia State in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Ball State Cardinals have accepted an invitation to play in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl against Georgia State.

The Cardinals will face the Panthers on Christmas Day in Montgomery, Alabama. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the Ball State Radio Network.

For the second consecutive season, head coach Mike Neu has led the Cardinals to a bowl game, something that has only happened twice in the history of the program— first in 2007-2008 and then again 2012-2013.

The university explained this bowl game carries extra significance to Neu.