Ball State bowl eligible after 20-3 victory over Buffalo

It’s just the third time in program history that the Cardinals have qualified for a bowl game in back-to-back seasons.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Drew Plitt threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score — in the first quarter — and Ball State became bowl eligible with a 20-3 victory over Buffalo.

Ball State set the tone early when Malcolm Lee picked off Matt Myers on the Bulls’ first series, giving the Cardinals the ball on Buffalo’s 42-yard line. Eleven plays later Plitt scored on a 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead.

Buffalo’s next possession also ended in disaster when Hassan Littles blocked a punt by Jackson Baltar and Brandon Berger recovered, giving Ball State a first-and-goal at the 6.