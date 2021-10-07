Judge upholds Indiana emergency law challenged by governor

The Marion County judge ruled Thursday that the state constitution gave the General Assembly the authority to determine when and for how long it will meet.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge upheld the increased power Indiana legislators gave themselves to intervene during public health emergencies, siding with them in a lawsuit filed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb contends in his lawsuit that the constitution allows only the governor to call the Legislature into a special session after its annual sessions adjourn by the end of April.

Republican legislators advanced the law following criticism from conservatives over a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed by executive order.