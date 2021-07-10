1 person injured in Greenfield shooting

Police are asking those who live in the 800 block of North Noble Street to check their home camera systems for any suspicious activity before and after 6:40 a.m.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are investigating a shooting that happened in a neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person shot around 6:40 a.m. in the 800 block of North Noble Street, near North Broadway Street and West Park Avenue.

Police found a person with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound. Medics took the person to an Indianapolis hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police are asking those who live in the area to check their home camera systems for any suspicious activity before and after 6:40 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Nichole Gilbert at 317-325-1221 or by email at ngilbert@greenfieldin.org.