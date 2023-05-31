Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas arrested Wednesday morning in Jackson County

Jim Lucas, 58, of Seymour, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on Wednesday, May 31 at 3:46 a.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail Wednesday morning.

An Indiana State Police spokesperson told 13News Lucas crashed his vehicle on Interstate 65, just north of Seymour, around midnight. Police said he left the scene in the crashed vehicle.

According to ISP, Seymour police officers found Lucas' vehicle a short time later at a different location, and Lucas was located nearby.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office's website, 58-year-old Lucas, of Seymour, was listed as an inmate as of 3:46 a.m.

He is facing preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing endangerment; leaving the scene of a crash; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

According to the Indiana House of Representative Republican Caucus' website, Lucas was first elected in 2012 and represents House District 69, which includes portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Scott and Washington counties.

13News has reached out to Lucas' team for a statement and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for more information on the incident.