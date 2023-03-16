IMPD sergeant pleads guilty to drunk driving in Ohio

Wright State University police claimed they found Sgt. Peter Fekkes slumped over the wheel of a crashed Jeep.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police sergeant took a plea deal Thursday, four months after he was pulled over for drunk driving in Ohio.

13 Investigates learned Sgt. Peter Fekkes attended the hearing via Zoom and pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while under the influence.

13 Investigates obtained body cam video that showed Fekkes being at times uncooperative with Ohio police back in November. Officers reported finding him slumped over the wheel of his vehicle crashed into another car.

With the plea deal, he now admits he was drunk during the incident when a trooper told him, "I don't want to take you to jail tonight, OK, but if you're going to push my buttons we'll go straight to jail.”

Fekkes said in response, “I'm not pushing your buttons. I'm not pushing your buttons.”

IMPD told 13 Investigates Fekkes reported the incident the next day on Nov. 17. The police department sent out a statement that he was then put on administrative duty.

Now that the court case is completed, the department will decide if additional discipline is necessary.

While Fekkes pleaded guilty to OVI – two other charges were dropped. He now has to pay a fine of $375 and some other court-related costs.