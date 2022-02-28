Indiana education chair apologizes for 'hurtful' comments on African American students' test scores

Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, said low test scores by African American students were due, in part, because of a lack of "respect for learning."

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker apologized on the House floor Monday after receiving backlash for comments he made about low test scores by African American students.

Chair of the House Education committee Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, said the poor scores were due, in part, because of a lack of "respect for learning."

“I want to begin by sending an apology for any hurtful comments I might have said, I did say, last week in the education committee,” Behning said.

The move came after his comments to the Senate Education & Career Development committee last Wednesday resulted in pushback from local groups, including the College Democrats of Indiana and the Indianapolis Urban League.

"We don’t believe the apology is sufficient because it’s not grounded in action," Mark Russell, director of advocacy for the Indianapolis Urban League, told 13News in a phone interview.

Last Wednesday, while defending HB 1251, Behning said the bill would help focus state standards. He also included a statistic about only about 3% of African American students at Indianapolis Public Schools passed both sections of ILearn.

"I would suggest that part of the problem is, and there’s a number of things, poverty impacts that for sure, having respect for learning," Behning said. "All of, there’s a lot of things that come into play."

Russell said bringing up the statistic for shock value was inappropriate.