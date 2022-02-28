11-year-old boy, woman shot on Indy's near east side Monday morning

Police believe someone fired gunshots from outside a home near 10th and North Rural streets Monday around 6 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman and an 11-year-old boy were shot on the city's near east side Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Beville Avenue, near 10th and North Rural streets, shortly after 6 a.m.

When police got to the home, they found a woman and an 11-year-old boy who had been shot. The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, while the woman went to Methodist Hospital for her injuries. Police said both victims are in stable condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe someone fired gunshots from outside the home.

Police have not shared any information about a suspect or motive at this time. However, they believe there is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IMPD detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.