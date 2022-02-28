x
Car hits Douglas MacArthur Elementary School Monday; school closed to be inspected

Police do not believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
INDIANA, Marion County — Douglas MacArthur Elementary School closed Monday after a car crashed into the building.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. and police said three people had minor injuries, including the driver. The injured individuals were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Staff decided to close the building for the day while crews assessed the damage to make sure it was safe to reopen. 

Investigators are working to figure out why the driver drove into the building. Police said they do not believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

