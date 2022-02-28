Car hits Douglas MacArthur Elementary School Monday; school closed to be inspected

Police do not believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

INDIANA, Marion County — Douglas MacArthur Elementary School closed Monday after a car crashed into the building.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. and police said three people had minor injuries, including the driver. The injured individuals were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Staff decided to close the building for the day while crews assessed the damage to make sure it was safe to reopen.