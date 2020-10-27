VERIFY: Why so few Marion County early voting locations

The decision on how many early voting centers were opened was made by the Marion County Election Board.

INDIANAPOLIS — Casting an early ballot has required a lot of time and patience for voters thus far, but it has been especially challenging for people in Marion County.

On Monday, voters were once again confronted with hours-long waits. At Saint Luke's United Methodist Church, some voters reported standing in line for over five hours before being able to vote.

“I thought it might have been shorter because it was a Monday and a workday, but no, everyone is still showing up,” said Leilani Spurlock.

Similar long lines were reported across the county’s six early voting locations.

“This is not acceptable,” said Kate Sweeny Bell, chair of the Marion County Democratic Party. “Take the county north of us, Hamilton County, has less than 250,000 voters and they have eight vote centers. In Marion County, we have over 650,000 registered voters and we have six.”

The decision on how many early voting centers were opened was made by the Marion County Election Board. The board is comprised of two Democratic members and one Republican. The decision to have six centers was made unanimously.

Jennifer Ping is the lone Republican member of the board and said the decision came down to staffing.

“To staff an early vote center is a multiple-day process with multiple hours in those days and it really is a staffing issue. Of course, I’m really happy that everyone is coming out to vote. It is really hard to plan for something that’s unprecedented,” said Ping.

However, for voters stuck in those lines, they are hoping it is nothing they never have to repeat.