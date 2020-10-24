x
Despite additional locations, early voting sees long lines in Marion Co

At St. Lukes United Methodist Church on the north side, voters reported waits of nearly 8 hours.
Voters wait for several hours at St. Lukes early voting location Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five more early voting sites opened in Marion County this weekend, in hopes of bringing relief to the long lines seen outside the City-County Building for weeks.

Those same long lines were seen at some of the new locations Saturday. 

At St. Lukes United Methodist Church on the north side, voters reported waits of up to 8 hours.

According to a spokesperson for the Marion County Clerk's office, no technical issues had been reported at St. Lukes and that the long wait was likely just due to the amount of voters that showed up. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 