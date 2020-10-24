At St. Lukes United Methodist Church on the north side, voters reported waits of nearly 8 hours.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five more early voting sites opened in Marion County this weekend, in hopes of bringing relief to the long lines seen outside the City-County Building for weeks.

Those same long lines were seen at some of the new locations Saturday.

At St. Lukes United Methodist Church on the north side, voters reported waits of up to 8 hours.

Check out the wait time at this early voting location on Indy's north side, according to https://t.co/6zS5Uf8k66. almost 8 hours. pic.twitter.com/DQkDDGgHzv — Dustin Grove (@DustinGroveTV) October 24, 2020

According to a spokesperson for the Marion County Clerk's office, no technical issues had been reported at St. Lukes and that the long wait was likely just due to the amount of voters that showed up.