Early voters set records for long lines and long waits

Election officials are looking for ways shorten lines and speed up the voting process.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County voters broke records over the weekend. More than 16,000 lined up to cast their ballots early.

At five new voting sites, long lines on Saturday and Sunday stretched into Monday.

Election officials are looking for ways shorten lines and speed up the voting process.

The lines of early voters appear endless and patience is running short.

"I am ready for it to be over," Renee Plumber said after waiting hours to vote. "It has been chaos. The lines are too long."

Some voters waited eight hours to cast their ballots.

Monday morning, the lines were up to three hours long in the chilly, damp weather.

At Krannert Park, voters who arrived at the polls when they opened at 11 a.m. finally cast their ballots around 3:30 p.m.

"I'm a little disappointed there aren't more polling places open at this point," Mark Truax said.

There are no plans to open additional voting places, but election officials are trying to get lines moving faster.

Despite the long lines outside, inside St. Luke's Methodist Church, there were empty voting booths. More staff and check-in stations have been added to handle more voters in less time.

There is no let up in early voting. The line At St Luke’s Methodist church is hours long pic.twitter.com/7Ms5K6HVrw — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) October 26, 2020

Russell Hollis, deputy director of the Marion County Clerk's Office, said he thinks that's helped.

"We did see shorter wait lines on Sunday than we did Saturday," he said.

Lines are also being slowed by voters who moved and didn't update their address.

Anyone who has to change their address has to fill out a special form at the polling site. It adds five minutes to the process.

Some voting sites are processing so many address changes, they are putting those voters in a separate line, so other voters aren't slowed down.

Indecision is another problem. 13News timed some voters who took anywhere from less than five minutes to more than 15 minutes in the voting booth.

"Voters are using their cell phones to try to do research on the candidates while they are in the voting booth," Hollis said.