Pacers Bikeshare offers free rides on Election Day

Riders need to download the Bcycle App for contact free checkout and to locate a bike and dock availability.

INDIANAPOLIS — The video attached to this story is from October, 2019.

Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. is providing free access to Pacers Bikeshare on Election Day again this year so give residents a free and fun way to get to their polling location.

ICT is the non-profit that operates Pacers Bikeshare. The non-profit organization announced that anyone wanting to take advantage of the free rides on Election Day can do so by checking out a bike at any of the 50 Pacers Bikeshare stations.

Bikes are located downtown and in surrounding neighborhoods as well as along the city’s trail network.

All you need to know is in the BCycle mobile app or on the website PacersBikeshare.org.