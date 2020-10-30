USPS offering absentee ballot drop-off option in downtown Indy

Voters will be able to hand an absentee ballot directly to a postal worker to be stamped and sorted on the spot.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Postal Service is giving people a last minute chance to return their absentee ballots in time to be counted.

A drop-off location will be setup at the Main Post Office location in downtown Indianapolis (125 W. South Street) starting Saturday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday morning of Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Voters will be able to hand an absentee ballot to a postal worker on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Monday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Tuesday's collection is for Marion County only).

“This is an effort for us to be there for any voter who has waited until the last minute, to make sure their vote counts, too,” said Christi Johnson-Kennedy, acting district manager for the Greater Indiana District.

Employees will date stamp the ballot, and then send it on to be sorted to go to the right election board.

All USPS employees will be following social distance guidelines and wearing face coverings.

“We will be sorting the ballots on the spot to ensure a quick turnaround,” Johnson-Kennedy said.