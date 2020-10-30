Here's what you need to know to vote on Election Day

If you didn't make it out for early voting, here's what you need to know before you head to the polls on Nov. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Even with record-setting numbers of early voters, plenty of Hoosiers will wait until Election Day to cast their vote. In a 13News survey to viewers, 40 percent of respondents said they planned to vote in person on Election Day.

Although information about voter registration and absentee ballots are no longer applicable, there is still important information Election Day voters should know before heading to the polls.

What to bring

In order to ensure you can cast your ballot on Election Day and have it count, you'll need to bring a government-issued photo ID. It should meet the following requirements:

Name, confirming the name on your voter registration record

Photograph

An expiration date showing it's current or expired after Nov. 6, 2018 (Some military IDs and veterans documents are exempt from this requirement)

Be issued by the State of Indiana or U.S. government

Failing to show a photo ID — or having one that doesn't meet the above requirements — will result in a precinct official challenging you and giving you a provisional ballot. Voters who cast provisional ballots must show proper ID within 10 days of Election Day to have their vote counted.

Where and when to vote

The best place to find a place to vote is by checking your voter portal on indianavoters.in.gov.

Most Indiana counties now have vote centers, meaning registered voters can vote at any polling location in the county, regardless of where they live in the county. Still, it's a good practice to check your voter portal to ensure you know whether you have a specific polling place or multiple options.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Who's on your ballot

U.S. President and Vice President

Governor and Lt. Governor

Attorney General

U.S. Representative

State Senator

State Representative