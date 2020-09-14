Decision 2020: General Election Voter Guide

Here is everything you need to know about the general election. Election Day is Nov. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know leading up to the General Election.

Check your registration

First things first: If voters are not registered by Oct. 5, they cannot vote on Election Day. Register to vote online at indianavoters.in.gov. All you need is a valid Indiana driver's license or state-issued ID card. Even if you believe you're already registered or you voted in the Primary Election in June, it is a good idea to double-check before you head to the polls.

When do polls open?

As always, the polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. Check indianavoters.in.gov to see your voting location for Election Day. You must bring a photo ID to vote. If you are unable to vote during those hours, early voting or absentee voting may be an option for you. Click the following links or contact your county clerk's office to check information on times and locations for early voting:

Tips on absentee voting

Unlike the Primary Election in June, Hoosiers must have a reason to vote absentee by mail for the General Election. Some of these reasons include being out of town on Election Day, being 65 or older, or having a work scheduling conflict.

To apply for an absentee ballot, go to indianavoters.in.gov to find the form. Your county must receive your absentee ballot request — not just postmarked, but received by the election board — by Oct. 22, but the state recommends submitting your request early to account for any delays with expected increases in absentee voting this election. Voters can return the completed forms by mail, email, fax or hand delivery.

Once approved, absentee voters must return their completed ballots by noon on Nov. 3 to ensure their vote is counted. Again, that is the deadline for the county to have received your ballot, not for the ballot to be postmarked. As with the request form, the state recommends returning the completed ballot early.

Who is on your ballot?

U.S. President and Vice President

Governor and Lt. Governor

Attorney General

U.S. Representative

State Senator

State Representative

County offices, judicial seats, council seats and school board positions are also on ballots. Check indianavoters.in.gov to see every office and candidate that will appear on your ballot.

How to become a poll worker

Poll workers — especially younger workers who aren't as susceptible to developing serious symptoms from the coronavirus — will be in high demand. There are only two requirements to be able to work the polls:

Be a registered voter and resident in the county where you would like to work

Be at least 18 years old

Poll workers earn up to $150 for their service, depending on the county. To sign up, contact your County Election Administrator.

Indiana also allows 16- and 17-year-old workers if they are participating in Hoosier Hall Pass — a program that allows students to get a live look at Election Day. A student can be a poll worker if they meet the following requirements: