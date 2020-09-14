x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Politics

Decision 2020: We want to hear from you

It's important to us to hear from our viewers as we head into the November election. Share your thoughts in our survey.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Election Day will be here before we know it, and it's our job to keep you informed.

It's easy to get caught up in political ads and poll numbers, but we want to remind our audience that elections are about the people.

People in our communities are affected every day by decisions politicians make — politicians we put into office. That's why we want to hear from you.

What issues concern you in your community? What is your biggest focus heading into Election Day? How do you plan — if at all — to vote this year?

RELATED: Colts, Pacers promote voter registration initiatives for November elections

13News wants to provide a platform where people can share what they are passionate about and ultimately bring people together to discuss the issues and share their stories.

We invite you to take our survey.

RELATED: VERIFY: Where is my absentee ballot and will it show which political party I’m supporting?