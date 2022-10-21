Same goals, very different approaches. What you need to know about Indiana’s Secretary of State candidates

Example video title will go here for this video

This month, senior investigative reporter Bob Segall interviewed all three candidates appearing on the Secretary of State ballot about their ideas and priorities.

Two additional candidates have also filed paperwork to qualify as write-in candidates. Because their names will not appear on the statewide ballot, 13News did not conduct 1-on-1 interviews with the write-in candidates or include them in televised profiles. But because votes for these candidates will be counted in the state’s final vote tally, 13News did invite them to submit their responses to the same general questions posed to each of the balloted candidates. Their responses can also be seen below.

Each candidate was asked the same 10 questions about their background, their priorities, and their policy positions involving elections and the functions of the Secretary of State’s office. 13News also asked each candidate a series of separate questions specific to their policies and previous statements, with time to address the multiple controversies that could impact voters’ decisions at the polls.

Below you will find an in-depth profile of the candidates. And because those broadcast profiles were edited for clarity and time considerations, 13News is also providing you access to the extended interviews with all three of the candidates so you can see their more detailed responses to each of Bob’s questions.

Democrat Destiny Wells , Republican Diego Morales and Libertarian Jeff Mauer all say they want to protect the integrity of Indiana elections and improve voter turnout. But they each plan to implement very different strategies to accomplish those goals.

Because of false claims and disinformation involving recent elections, the spotlight on the Secretary of State’s office has never been brighter.

Indiana will soon elect a new Secretary of State to oversee voter registration and statewide elections .

Republican Diego Morales :

"Do you know how much English I knew when I arrived in America? Zero, nothing, nada. So I started from scratch," Diego Morales said during a 1-on-1 interview with 13News.

The Republican candidate said he is an immigrant from Guatemala who has become a very proud Hoosier. If elected Secretary of State, he would become the first Latino elected to statewide office in Indiana.

"I want to continue to give back. And I believe by giving back – running for Secretary of State – it is very important because, to me, I'm living the American dream. And protecting the American dream, I believe, starts at the ballot box," Morales said.

He told 13News he wants to actively register more minority and young voters, protect Indiana elections from interference from the federal government, and tighten election security.

"My motto has always been ‘Easy to vote, harder to cheat,’" Morales said.

Studies show incidents of cheating during elections are very rare, but Morales said he doesn't want to take chances. If elected Secretary of State, he’d like to expand voter ID requirements to include those who mail in absentee ballots – which would be a significant change in Indiana.

"So if you go to the to the city building to vote, when you arrive there you show your ID. So why not, if you want to vote, you know, via mail in, so you can perhaps attach a copy of your photo ID? So that way I know that is Bob," Morales told 13News senior investigative reporter Bob Segall.

Morales said requiring voters who mail their ballots to include a copy of their photo ID with their ballot would be “more safe and secure."

And he said more secure elections would mean less controversy – avoiding skepticism that some voters still feel after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden.

"He is the legitimate president," Morales said during the interview.

But for much of the past two years, Morales has been claiming the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Following dozens of audits, challenges and lawsuit nationwide, those claims have been proven false.

Last year Morales tweeted a quote that had been attributed to him during an interview with a conservative podcast: "If we count every legal vote, President Trump won this election," he wrote.

And this year, prior to winning his party’s nomination for Secretary of State, the Republican candidate wrote an op-ed in which he called the 2020 election flawed, questionable and a scam.

13News asked Morales why he now seems to backtracking from the same words he used to help win his party's nomination.

"Well, what I said, as I said, I gave you the example of the Pennsylvania secretary of state," Morales said. "In the 2020 election, the Pennsylvania Secretary of State changed election laws 30 days before the presidential election. Who does that?"

13News asked what change was made.

"That people were able to register to vote, people are able to vote easily," Morales replied.

13News checked that claim, and what Morales described in Pennsylvania did not actually happen.

His campaign later told 13News Morales was referring instead to guidance issued by the Pennsylvania department of state -- seven weeks before the election – instructing county clerks to not disqualify ballots based solely on signature concerns. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that guidance was consistent with existing state law, and there is no evidence the guidance impacted the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Morales' incorrect statements about the election are not the only comments he's been asked to explain.

There are questions about his decision earlier this year to use almost $44,000 in campaign funds to buy a new SUV. 13News asked if he feels that is appropriate.

"Nothing wrong with that,” Morales said. “This is actually, you know, a modest car, good use of my generous donors.”

He said the SUV is for campaign travel, and he plans to sell it and return the money to his campaign after the election.

There have also been questions about whether Morales has exaggerated his military record.

"What I want my fellow Hoosiers to know is that I served honorably," Morales said, pointing out that he has provided documentation from the Indiana National Guard yielding proof of his honorable discharge.

He has also fielded questions about why he was fired for poor performance while working at the Secretary of State's office – an office he now wants to lead.

"Anybody who knows me, they know me that I work hard," Morales said, downplaying his termination and several poor performance reports as office politics.

Morales believes all the claims against him are politically motivated and said he hopes voters will instead focus on why he's running for statewide office in the first place.

"I'm grateful for this great country and this great state, and I want to give back. I want to be a productive citizen to give back, and I want to make sure I'm gonna fight for every single Hoosier here in Indiana," Morales said.