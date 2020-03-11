2020 Indiana Election Results
Nov. 3 is the 2020 general election. Democrat and Republican voters in Indiana will cast their votes for who will be the next president of the United States and the next governor of Indiana, as well who will represent them in the House of Representatives and other local position.
Please note that a higher than usual number of absentee votes are expected to slow the results reporting. Percentages displayed will be based on voting centers or precincts reporting unless otherwise noted. Absentee votes will not be included in the percentages which means you should see results with 0% reporting or there could be a large number of outstanding absentee votes to count with 100% reporting.
U.S. President (Indiana)Precincts: 491 / 5,107 (10% reporting)
GovernorPrecincts: 445 / 5,107 (9% reporting)
Attorney GeneralPrecincts: 419 / 5,107 (8% reporting)
US House District 5Precincts: 21 / 5,107 (1% reporting)
