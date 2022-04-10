Meet the US House candidates for Indiana's 9th congressional district

In the House race for Indiana's 9th congressional district, voters will choose between Democrat Matthew Fyfe, Republican Erin Houchin and Libertarian Tonya Millis.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will hit the polls for the 2022 General Election, during which they'll decide on key races including who will represent them in Congress.

In the House race for Indiana's 9th congressional district, voters will choose between Democrat Matthew Fyfe, Republican Erin Houchin and Libertarian Tonya Millis.

Below, you'll find information about the U.S. House race for Indiana's 9th congressional district. Information is provided by candidates' official websites, and more details about them and their policies can be found by clicking "about" in each section.

Not sure if you're in Indiana's 9th congressional district? No problem. Here are the counties that are now a part of that district:

Brown

Clark

Dearborn

Decatur

Floyd

Franklin

Harrison

Jackson

Jefferson

Jennings

Lawrence

Monroe

Ohio

Ripley

Scott

Switzerland

Washington

The southern portion of Bartholomew

Democrat Matthew Fyfe

About: Fyfe is a lifelong Hoosier who was born and raised in a small farming community and currently lives in Bloomington, his website says. His mom worked various jobs in schools, and he followed in her footsteps. Fyfe is a high school math teacher and a leader in his local teachers' union. Fyfe said his roles as a father, teacher and labor leader inform and motivate the policies he wants to advocate for in Washington, D.C.

Fun fact: When school’s not in session, Fyfe and his family spend time outside – hiking, playing games in the backyard, or sitting around a fire.

Key priorities: Ending corruption, better mental health and health programs for veterans, improving Social Security and Medicare benefits, cutting wasteful spending, supporting farmers, making health care more affordable, supporting education, organizing better wages, benefits and retirement for workers.

Republican Erin Houchin

About: Houchin previously represented the 47th District in the State Senate, which included all of Crawford, Orange, Harrison, Perry and Washington counties, and the eastern half of Dubois County. She served as a member of the Senate Committees on Commerce and Technology, Elections, Family and Children Services, Homeland Security and Transportation, Utilities, and Veterans Affairs and the Military.

Fun fact: Houchin received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and holds a master’s degree in political management from The George Washington University.

Mission: Houchin's website says she's a "conservative fighter" and aims to bring that to Washington, D.C, where she intends to support balanced budgets, lower taxes and her other key priorities.

Key priorities: On her website, Houchin is described as "pro-life, pro-second amendment, and will always back the blue." She wants to prioritize fighting "runaway spending causing record inflation," stopping illegal immigration, and ensuring the country is safe and secure.

Libertarian Tonya Millis

About: Millis describes herself as a pro-life mother and grandmother who believes in small government. She has lived in southern Indiana for 25 years. She's a real estate broker and prior to that, she served as an aid in the nurse's office at Brown County High School. She has served on state and local committees and boards, including as president of the Bedford Board of Realtors in 2013. She is currently the vice chair of the Lawrence County Libertarian Party.

Fun fact: Millis has adopted dogs from the White River Humane Society, including one that's named Independence.

Mission: To "roll back" rules and regulations. She also is against career politicians and signed a pledge that, if elected, she will serve no more than four years.

Key priorities: Balancing the budget, legalizing marijuana, climate change, upholding the Constitution while rolling back laws that she described as a "weight" that's created a "bloated" government. She also wants to roll back "burdensome red tape and costly fees that hurt small businesses and the trucking industry."