These are the candidates running for US Senate, House for Indiana's 9th congressional district
The U.S. Senate debate between all three candidates will air Sunday, Oct. 16 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on all WTHR digital platforms.
U.S. Senate Photographic Services, Rebecca Hammel; Tom McDermott for US Senate; James Sceniak for Senate
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will hit the polls for the 2022 General Election, during which they'll decide on key races including who will represent them in Congress.
Below, you'll find information about the U.S. Senate race and the House race for Indiana's 9th congressional district. Information is provided by candidates' official websites, and more details about them and their policies can be found by clicking "about" in each section.
Not sure if you're in Indiana's 9th congressional district? No problem. Here are the counties that are now a part of that district:
- Brown
- Clark
- Dearborn
- Decatur
- Floyd
- Franklin
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Jennings
- Lawrence
- Monroe
- Ohio
- Ripley
- Scott
- Switzerland
- Washington
- The southern portion of Bartholomew
The new congressional maps for the state of Indiana can be viewed here.
U.S. Senate Race:
Voters will choose between Republican Sen. Todd Young, Democratic Mayor Tom McDermott, Jr., and Libertarian James Sceniak for Senate.
Republican Todd Young, incumbent
Sen. Young is one of two U.S. Senators for Indiana.
About: Young is from Hamilton County and currently lives in Johnson County with his wife and four children. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. After graduation, Young joined the U.S. Marine Corps, earned a masters in economics from the University of Chicago and later earned his doctor of law degree from Indiana University.
Fun fact: Young worked and put himself through night school to get his MBA at the University of Chicago, and then, did it again when he got his JD from Indiana University.
Committees: Young currently serves on the U.S. Senate Committees on Finance; Foreign Relations; Commerce, Science and Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship. Previously, in the House, he served on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Budget Committee, and most recently the House Ways and Means Committee.
Key priorities: Affordable housing, serving veterans, encouraging adoption, modernizing education, curbing the opioid crisis, helping farmers, strengthening infrastructure, growing jobs and wages, and foreign policy.
Democrat Tom McDermott, Jr.
About: McDermott has served as the mayor of Hammond, Indiana, for 18 years. Prior to marrying his wife and having four children, he spent six years in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear submariner during the Persian Gulf War, and he was a nuclear electrician in the sub's reactor plant. He has an undergraduate degree in finance from Purdue Northwest and a law degree from Notre Dame.
Fun fact: Following 18 years of coaching youth baseball, McDermott has recently turned to competing in triathlons.
Highlights, recent efforts: McDermott said the initiative he's most proud of is the award-winning Hammond College Bound Scholarship Program, which has provided full-tuition scholarships to thousands of Hammond's graduating seniors. He was also named a chair to the Democratic National Committee's Veterans & Military Families Council in 2018 and was named Sagamore of the Wabash in 2005.
Key priorities: Reproductive rights, reducing the cost of health care, helping veterans by reducing homelessness and increasing educational opportunities, eliminating regulations that impede small businesses' growth, increasing gun safety and reducing violence, improving education, protecting voting rights, climate change, rural development, legalizing cannabis.
Libertarian James Sceniak
About: Sceniak is from northern Indiana. He received an associate's degree in human services from Ivy Tech Community College, a bachelor's degree in human services from Bethel University and now works with kids with autism as a behavioral therapist.
Fun fact: Sceniak is a self-described family man and proud uncle who frequently does tea parties and “Sunday Shenanigans."
Mission: To take his family values to Washington, D.C. His website said, "Consider a fresh, modern, approach to Washington’s stale, invasive and wasteful agenda. This is how we begin to put our neighbors first and build flourishing communities."
Key priorities: Fiscal sanity, criminal justice reform, ensure religious freedom, gun rights, care for veterans, and allow individuals to pursue the best medical care to fit their individual needs.
US House Race:
In the House race for the 9th congressional district, voters will choose between Democrat Matthew Fyfe, Republican Erin Houchin and Libertarian Tonya Millis.
Democrat Matthew Fyfe
About: Fyfe is a lifelong Hoosier who was born and raised in a small farming community and currently lives in Bloomington. His mom worked various jobs in schools, and he followed in her footsteps. Fyfe is a high school math teacher and a leader in his local teachers' union. Fyfe said his roles as a father, teacher and labor leader inform and motivate many of the policies he cares about and wants to advocate for in Washington, D.C.
Fun fact: When school’s not in session, Fyfe and his family enjoy spending time outside – hiking, playing games in the backyard, or sitting around a fire.
Key priorities: Ending corruption, better mental health and health programs for veterans, improving Social Security and Medicare benefits, cutting wasteful spending, supporting farmers, making health care more affordable, supporting education, organizing better wages, benefits and retirement for workers.
Republican Erin Houchin
About: Houchin previously represented the 47th District in the State Senate, which included all of Crawford, Orange, Harrison, Perry and Washington counties, and the eastern half of Dubois County. She served as a member of the Senate Committees on Commerce and Technology, Elections, Family and Children Services, Homeland Security and Transportation, Utilities, and Veterans Affairs and the Military.
Fun fact: Houchin received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and holds a master’s degree in political management from The George Washington University.
Mission: Houchin's website says she's a "conservative fighter" and aims to bring that to Washington, D.C, where she intends to support balanced budgets, lower taxes and her other key priorities.
Key priorities: On her website, Houchin is described as "pro-life, pro-second amendment, and will always back the blue." She wants to prioritize fighting "runaway spending causing record inflation," stopping illegal immigration, and ensuring the country is safe and secure.
Libertarian Tonya Millis
About: Millis describes herself as a pro-life mother and grandmother who believes in small government. She has lived in southern Indiana for 25 years. She's a real estate broker and prior to that, she served as an aid in the nurse's office at Brown County High School. She has served on state and local committees and boards, including as president of the Bedford Board of Realtors in 2013. She is currently the vice chair of the Lawrence County Libertarian Party.
Fun fact: Millis has adopted dogs from the White River Humane Society, including one that's named Independence.
Mission: To "roll back" rules and regulations. She also is against career politicians and signed a pledge that, if elected, she will serve no more than four years.
Key priorities: Balancing the budget, legalizing marijuana, climate change, upholding the Constitution while rolling back laws that she described as a "weight" that's created a "bloated" government. She also wants to roll back "burdensome red tape and costly fees that hurt small businesses and the trucking industry."