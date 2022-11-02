2022 Voting Guide: What you need to know about voting in the midterm election

See information below on where to vote, how to check wait times at polling locations, where to find what's on your ballot and how to get a free ride to the polls.

INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. senator, nine U.S. representatives, secretary of state, treasurer of state and auditor of state, as well as hundreds of local lawmakers.

There are also a host of school board candidates and several school referendums on the ballots.

The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can find election results here.

Below is information you need to know in order to make your vote count.

Early voting

Indiana allows early, in-person voting for all registered voters for 28 days before the election.

Early voting for the 2022 general election is available from Wednesday, Oct. 12 through noon on Monday, Nov. 7.

All counties must provide Saturday times for voting the last two Saturdays before the election, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

Early voting hours and locations vary by county. Click here to find your county clerk or election office for specifics.

You do not need to sign up ahead of time to vote early, and you do not need to provide a specific reason why you are voting early.

To vote, you will need to show an ID that meets the following requirements:

Displays the voter's photo. Displays the voter's name, which must confirm the voter registration record. It does not need to be identical to the voter registration record. Displays an expiration date and either be current or have expired some time after the date of the last General Election (Nov. 3, 2020). Be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. government.

If you decline to present an ID or a member of the election board determines that your ID does not qualify, you will be challenged and you must be offered a provisional ballot. As part of that procedure, you must present a valid ID that meets the requirements above by noon, 10 days after the election.

Voting on Election Day

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line by 6 p.m., you will be permitted to vote.

To find the locations where you can vote, go to indianavoters.in.gov. Then click on Voting Location.

Many counties no longer require you to go a specific precinct location and instead allow you to select from any of the voting centers in the county.

How to check wait times at polling locations

Indy Vote Times gives voters an approximate wait estimate for every polling place in Indianapolis.

"We wanted to give voters a better way to make a plan to vote," said Ben Kinney, a solutions consultant for Lessonly, which developed the website for Vote Safe Indiana. We thought there may be long lines. As we've seen, there have absolutely been very long lines. So we just wanted to arm voters with as much information as we possibly could."

Volunteers for nonpartisan Vote Safe Indiana count the total people in line, then the voters leaving over 10 minutes. They report the data. An equation estimates the wait time.

Who and what are you voting for?

To see a sample of what your ballot will look like, you can check with your county clerk's office.

You may also find that information here. Click the Who’s on the Ballot option.

Every ballot for the general election in Indiana will have an option to vote for a U.S. Senate seat and for a U.S. Representative seat, as well as for three statewide offices: secretary, treasurer and auditor.

Many people will have options to vote for state Senate and House seats.

Most ballots will also have races for county positions, like prosecutor, sheriff and assessor, and for more local races like township boards.

A large number voters will also be selecting members for their local school boards.

Some ballots may also include referendums, also called public questions, where voters will need to vote "yes" or "no." These involve questions about spending tax money for school construction or operating expenses.

Click here to see a list of public questions that will be on ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

In the general election, Indiana voters will also vote for secretary of state, treasurer and auditor. Those offices did not appear on the primary ballot, because the political parties nominate the candidates for those offices.

Need a lift? Here's how you can get a ride to the polls

IndyGo will provide free rides on election day. IndyGo said riders can plan their trips using the Transit app, the MyStop app, Google Maps, or by visiting indygo.com/plan-your-trip.

Election Day is ONE WEEK away. All IndyGo routes are fare-free on November 8, brought to you by @AARPIndiana in partnership with @IPTFoundation. Any questions on how to ride with us? We’ve got you covered. pic.twitter.com/AcRe4xC7gN — IndyGo (@IndyGoBus) November 1, 2022

Lyft is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE. It'll also donate free or heavily discounted ride codes to nonprofit partners whose communities traditionally face barriers when getting to the polls.

Lime is doing Lime to the Polls in all U.S. cities. Riders in Indianapolis can use the code LIMETOTHEPOLLS22 for two 30-minute rides to and from their polling place.