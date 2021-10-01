Indiana General Assembly approves new congressional, state legislative districts

The approved maps now move to Gov. Holcomb's desk for consideration.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana General Assembly on Friday approved new congressional and state legislative district lines proposed by state republicans.

The legislation now moves to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk for consideration.

The congressional map keeps 84 of the state's 92 counties whole and would also lead to a change in congressional district for the northern portion of Marion County, which could provide a boost for Republicans.

The Indiana House map would increase the number of counties that are wholly contained within one House district from 26 to 32, while also decreasing the number of townships that are represented by multiple House districts.

The state senate map increases the number of whole counties contained in one district from 49 to 65.

"We have said all along that we were committed to drawing fair maps in a transparent way, and I believe we have done that," said Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville). "We prioritized keeping communities of interest together and drawing districts that make sense for the Hoosiers who live there, while maintaining nearly equal populations in each district. I believe these maps reflect feedback from the public and will serve Hoosiers well for the next decade."

Reaction to the approval of the new district maps from state lawmakers has been far from unanimous, with many state democrats continuing to criticize the plan.

"This isn’t a good day for Hoosiers or democracy," said state Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis). "People already have a distrust for government and these maps will do nothing to change the status quo. These maps are drawn intentionally so the Republican Senators can be elected and continue to be elected without giving a care about what the Black Hoosiers in gerrymandered districts think. I think that is just sad, cruel and shameful."