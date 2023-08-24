x
Students sent home after water main break at Whiteland High School

A spokesperson confirmed buses were taking students home Thursday morning.
WHITELAND, Ind. — Whiteland Community High School students were sent home Thursday morning due to a water main break on the campus.

A spokesperson with the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation confirmed a water main line ruptured Aug. 24.

According to the spokesperson, students at Whiteland Elementary School were also sent home due to the incident.

The spokesperson said the schools currently have no running water or working restrooms.

Impacted students will finish the school day through e-learning, according to the spokesperson.

Students are expected to be back in-person Friday.

   

