WHITELAND, Ind. — The first day of classes at Whiteland Elementary School this school year has been canceled due to water damage at the school.

In a statement, a Clark-Pleasant School Corporation spokesperson said "overnight rain along with ongoing roof repairs has led to damage in several classrooms at Whiteland Elementary."

Classes at the school were canceled for Wednesday, July 26. All other Clark-Pleasant schools will be open for their first day of the school year, the spokesperson said.