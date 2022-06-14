Shocking video shows shooting unfold at east side apartment complex

A shocking video of what unfolded at the east side apartment complex has been circulating on Facebook.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is a city seeking answers yet again after a violent weekend with several shootings, including one that sent five people to the hospital.

Investigators aren't saying what started Sunday morning's shooting at Warren Harbor Apartments, which is located in the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace near the intersection of East 21st Street and Post Road.

However, neighbors say the shooting happened during a large party, full of mostly teenagers, in the building.

The video, posted to Facebook over the weekend, shows the moments right before gunfire erupted, leaving five women shot, according to IMPD.

Investigators say one of the women is now paralyzed. The suspect, Raniya Lee was shot, too. The 19-year-old is now behind bars.

In the video, a large group can be seen gathered on the sidewalk outside the apartment building. Then a woman begins running and screaming, followed by a flash of gunfire.

What follows is the sound of more screaming, and dozens of gunshots. Police said more than 40 shots were fired.

At one point in the video, people can be seen laying on the ground hurt, while others run to try to help them.

"I can't stomach to even watch the whole thing," said Jelisa Thomas, a resident at the apartment complex.

Thomas saw a portion of the video on Facebook, but was asleep when the shooting started. Her 12-year-old daughter heard it though.

"She's having night terrors," Thomas said. "She don't even like to hear the word 'shot' or anything of that nature."

Thomas said she and her family are new to the complex, but after this weekend she doesn't plan to stay. Especially not after watching this video and thinking about her children's safety.

"Gotta keep them close, keep 'em close," Thomas said. "You never know. Bullets travel."