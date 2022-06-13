Indy gun reform advocates react to potential breakthrough gun safety legislation

After weekend rallies pushing gun reform, advocates were encouraged by a breakthrough deal on stricter gun safety laws.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people who rallied over the weekend, calling for gun reform in the United States, say their voices were finally heard.

A bipartisan group of 20 senators announced a "framework" Sunday for the first significant gun legislation in decades. The breakthrough deal on stricter gun safety laws came one day after a public outcry for action.

Hundreds in Indy and tens of thousands nationwide rallied for change at March for our Lives protests Saturday.

"I had tears in my eyes seeing the big turnout," said March For Our Lives Indianapolis organizer Liz Larner. "It just shows that so many people care about this issue."

Participants called the rally "invigorating."

"It was very inspiring to see people from all these different walks of life fighting for common sense gun legislation. This is our moment that we've been waiting for," said Moms Demand Action Indiana chapter volunteer Jennifer Haan.

That legislation now being in Congress is a moment many thought was impossible. After decades of mass shootings and rising homicide rates, Senators announced a bipartisan framework to create new gun legislation.

"The fact that they're willing to work together shows me they're listening," Larner said.

"You know, government is all about compromise and any kind of change is welcome at this point if we can make a movement toward gun safety," Haan said. "Although the framework isn't an official text by any stretch of the imagination, there are some real life-saving pieces in this framework that we are very excited to see."

Larner acknowledged it's not a perfect solution but was hopeful legislators are moving in the right direction.

"I'm so excited that lawmakers are finally paying attention to citizens like me who really care about this issue, and I don't care what side of the aisle you're on, we need movement," Larner said. "We need to save the lives of these children and people in our community who are dying by homicide and gun violence."

The senators' proposal includes:

Financial incentives for states to pass "red flag" laws

Allowing juvenile records to be searched during background checks for buyers under 21

More funding for school security and mental health

Preventing domestic violence offenders from buying guns by closing the so-called "boyfriend loophole"

The plan does not raise the age to buy a firearm. 13News reached out to our Indiana senators for comment.

Senator Todd Young's office sent the following statement:

"Senator Young supports these discussions and believes Congress can take prudent steps, including incentivizing states to adopt red flag laws and bolstering mental health resources, especially in schools. Senator Young is reviewing the framework and awaits the final legislative text."

Senator Mike Braun's office did not respond to 13News' request by the time of publishing.

Advocates say when it comes to saving lives, this potential legislation is a great first step. After 300 marches around the country over the weekend, they believe their voices are finally being heard.

"You can't ignore that and we will not be ignored any longer, and I think that lawmakers are finally starting to see that," Larner said. "It's not just about votes from their party. It is votes all across our country."