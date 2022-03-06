Moms Demand Action calls on lawmakers for changes to gun laws

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett proclaimed Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in the city.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence in Indianapolis continues to be a pressing issue.

IMPD said as of Friday, 90 people have lost their lives to gun violence. That's 18 fewer than this time in 2021. Many, like the group Moms Demand Action want the numbers to keep dropping.

The group held an event along Canal Walk Friday to bring awareness to National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Those who came out in support wore the color orange to honor victims and survivors of gun violence.

"Our son was killed by handgun on Aug. 12, 2020," said Cheryl Shockley.

Cheryl and Steve Shockley's son, Jack, was shot while sitting in his car eating breakfast at McDonald's. He was 24.

"One of the things that we hope to do is just stand in solidarity to everyone who's suffering this pain," Cheryl said.

Many called on lawmakers for change.

"It's an epidemic that we really need to address. We have a Second Amendment and it's not going anywhere, but there are common sense solutions that can go alongside the second amendment," said Rebecca McCracken with Moms Demand Action.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett proclaimed the day as Gun Violence Awareness Day in the City of Indianapolis.

"I wear orange to remind our lawmakers — the 685 people in this country and in this state who possess far greater tools to meaningfully address gun violence in this country," Hogsett said.

For the Shockley family, they know calling lawmakers can make a difference, but their solution starts with community.

"If we can change one life at a time — because that's how gun violence happens, one life at a time and it ripples through communities — we hope that by changing one life at a time for the better, that would ripple through our communities as well," Steve said.

The Shockleys started a foundation in Jack's name called Warriors 4 Peace, which offers Catholic school scholarships to students living in Indianapolis' least-privileged parishes.