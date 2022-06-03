Kokomo PD asking community to join the fight against violent crime

Police say they've investigated four shootings since February — two of them deadly.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department, concerned about a recent increase in shootings, is asking the public to join the fight to curb violent crime.

"We are realistic enough to understand that no one wants to 'get involved,' but the only other option for a community is to sit back and allow violent crime to happen," said Police Chief Douglas Stout in a statement to 13News.

"We've noticed the gun violence seems like it's involving younger individuals," said Major Brian Seldon, who also said investigators often face challenges because people are unwilling to come forward with information.

Since 2020, police have stepped up patrols and investigative efforts. They're now partnering with a web-based program called TIP411 to make it easier for the public to participate in solving crimes.

"They can text a tip, call in a tip, email a tip," Seldon said. "They can send us an anonymous tip on any information that's occurring in their neighborhood or any information they have concerning a crime."

Police administrators can also publish alerts to targeted public and private groups via email and text message.

"Our goal is to make it easy for the citizens of Kokomo to communicate with our department, and, by working together, continue to make Kokomo an exceptional place to live, work and visit," Stout said.

Kokomo resident Tammy Wilson said she would use it.

"It's (not) snitching," she said. "It's about saving people's lives."

Jeremiah Burton and his family just bought their first home in Kokomo.