Police arrest 19-year-old in east side shooting that left her, 4 others injured

Eight people were injured in overnight shootings and IMPD says five of those injuries happened in the same east Indianapolis shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — A total of eight people were injured in overnight shootings in Indianapolis and, police said, a 19-year-old was arrested for her involvement in one of those shootings, which left her and four others injured.

Raniya Lee, 19, was arrested by IMPD aggravated assault detectives for her role in a shooting at an east side apartment complex located in the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace, near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Post Road.

IMPD said officers were called to the area just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found two women who had been shot. Both were taken to area hospitals. One of the women was in critical condition and IMPD said the other was "awake and breathing."

While detectives were at the scene investigating, Lee walked into Community East Hospital with a graze wound. Officers were on their way to the hospital when another victim, a teenage girl, walked into the same hospital with a gunshot wound. Police did not share the extent of either of their injuries other than reporting both were "awake and breathing."

Just before 6:30 a.m., a woman walked into Community North Hospital, located on the northeast side of Indianapolis, with a graze wound.

Investigators believe all five were injured during the same shooting.

Lee was identified as a suspect in the shooting and arrested for attempted murder. Final decisions on what charges, if any, she'll face, will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. No official charges had been filed against her as of Sunday at 5 p.m.

IMPD confirmed three other people were also injured in separate, unrelated overnight shootings. The three were reported to be "awake and breathing."