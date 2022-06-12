Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police say a 34-year-old man was near the entrance to Playo's NightClub and a 26-year-old woman was found inside. Both were declared dead. Four others were wounded.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. in Gary, southeast of Chicago, said they found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive. A 34-year-old man was near the entrance to Playo's NightClub and a 26-year-old woman was found inside, police said. Both were declared dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Four other people were also wounded, including one who was in critical condition, police said.

Authorities did not release the victims' names or information about what may have led up to the shooting. They said multiple law enforcement agencies responded due to a large crowd that needed to be evacuated and the large number of victims.

This shooting comes amid a wave of gun violence and mass shootings, one of which happened last weekend near a nightclub in Tennessee. Three people were killed in that shooting and 14 others suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries.

On Sunday, Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework responding to last month’s mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn from years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress.