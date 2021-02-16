Dozens of animals killed in northwest Indianapolis pet store fire

Firefighters arrived at Uncle Bill's Pet Center on West 38th Street to find the building filled with smoke.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of animals died in a fire at a northwest Indianapolis pet store Monday night.

Firefighters were called to an alarm at the Georgetown Plaza shopping center in the 4800 block of West 38th Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis shortly after 9 p.m.

Crews arrived to find thick black smoke filling Uncle Bill's Pet Center in the plaza. An IFD spokesperson estimates 100 animals died from smoke inhalation inside the pet store.

9:02 PM - An estimated 100 animals perished as a result of smoke inhalation during a fire at Uncle Bills Pet Center 4829 W 38th. Initially dispatched as an alarm, the building was heavily charged w/ thick black smoke on arrival. Cause is under investigation. Under control in 1 hr pic.twitter.com/8kl4Msfdzw — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) February 16, 2021

Firefighters had the fire under control in about an hour, but the cause remains under investigation.