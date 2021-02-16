Dozens of animals killed in northwest Indianapolis pet store fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of animals died in a fire at a northwest Indianapolis pet store Monday night.
Firefighters were called to an alarm at the Georgetown Plaza shopping center in the 4800 block of West 38th Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis shortly after 9 p.m.
Crews arrived to find thick black smoke filling Uncle Bill's Pet Center in the plaza. An IFD spokesperson estimates 100 animals died from smoke inhalation inside the pet store.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about an hour, but the cause remains under investigation.
This story is still developing and will be updated as more details are confirmed.