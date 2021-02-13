IFD fights large apartment fire on W. Washington St.

Fire crews were called to the apartment fire shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters are working a large apartment fire on West Washington Street.

Fire crews were called to the fire shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire is on the corner of Washington and Addison streets between Belmont Avenue and Tibbs Avenue.

As of 8:30 a.m. the fire was under control but Washington St. is shut down by trucks, hoses and ice on the street.

Crews from IFD, Wayne and Decatur townships all worked the fire.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or whether anybody was injured.

indpls firefighters working large fire off Washington on city’s west side. 3 buildings - not sure if any were occupied #wthr pic.twitter.com/iOdlbfdYLX — Mary Milz (@MaryWTHR) February 13, 2021

