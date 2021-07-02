One person in critical condition after fire at apartment building

Firefighters with the Wayne Township Fire Department were able to get the victim out as they began the search of the apartment.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a fire broke out in the apartment in Boardwalk at Westlake Apartments.

Fire crews were able to gain control of the fire and extinguish it in less than 15 minutes, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

All six apartments at the location were affected by the fire.