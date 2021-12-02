x
IFD: Space heater blamed for fire in northeast side home

Two people were able to get out safely, but their dog had to be revived by firefighters.
Credit: IFD
Fire investigators say a space heater ignited a house fire at 3737 Baltimore Ave. in Indianapolis Feb. 11, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were able to get out of their northeast side home Thursday night after Indianapolis firefighters say a space heater ignited a house fire.

Just after 6:45 p.m., fire crews were called to the home at 3737 Baltimore Ave., just southwest of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue. 

It took 15 minutes to get the fire under control. 

Firefighters found an unconscious dog in the house but were able to revive the animal. The dog was taken to a veterinarian to be checked out.

Fire investigators say a space heater was too close to combustibles and caused the fire. 

Credit: IFD
Fire investigators say a space heater ignited a house fire on Baltimore Ave. in Indianapolis Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Damage to the house is estimated at $35,000.

