x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two wounded in 'shootout' inside Cumberland Speedway store

Police said there were nearly a dozen people inside the station - including children - when the shooting happened.
Credit: WTHR/Josh Blankenship

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted inside an east Indianapolis convenience store.

Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7 p.m. between 3 people inside a Speedway station at East 10th Street and North German Church Road. 

There were about 10 customers, including children, inside at the time of the shooting. Two people involved in the shooting were taken to area hospitals.

No one else was hurt.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Matt Ryan presents Riley Kid of the Week Jha'Vion Shelton

Before You Leave, Check This Out