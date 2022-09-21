Two wounded in 'shootout' inside Cumberland Speedway store

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted inside an east Indianapolis convenience store.
Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7 p.m. between 3 people inside a Speedway station at East 10th Street and North German Church Road.
There were about 10 customers, including children, inside at the time of the shooting. Two people involved in the shooting were taken to area hospitals.
No one else was hurt.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.