1 killed in near west Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street, near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the person who died or offered further details about what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.