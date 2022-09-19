x
1 dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near 12th and Illinois streets.
One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. 

IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. 

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

Police have not released any suspect information.

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the community. 

Investigators are asking local businesses and people living at the apartment nearby for any surveillance video they might have or information on anything they witnessed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

