Davey Blackburn takes stand in trial of man accused of murdering his pregnant wife

Prosecutors say Larry Taylor shot and killed Amanda Blackburn in her northwest Indianapolis home in November 2015.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a crime that shocked the city.

Amanda Blackburn, 28 years old and expecting her second child, was attacked in her home on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Her husband, Pastor Davey Blackburn, came home and found his wife naked and unconscious.

Their home was burglarized, but their first child was unharmed.

Since that day November day in 2015, three men have been linked to Amanda Blackburn's murder.

Investigators say it was Larry Taylor who pulled the trigger. The two other men charged in the case took plea deals and agreed to testify against Taylor, who is facing 14 charges, including murder.

On Monday, Davey Blackburn took the stand in Taylor's trial.

Before the trial, Amanda Blackburn's family and friends huddled in prayer before entering the courtroom.

Davey Blackburn testified that he got up around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2015, read his Bible, then went to the gym at about 6 a.m. He said he left the door unlocked, because they only had one house key at the time and it was on his wife's key ring.

Blackburn said he was at the gym for about an hour. He was on the phone with a friend when he came home, so he stayed in the driveway so his conversation didn't wake his pregnant wife or their toddler daughter.

He entered the house after 8 a.m.

Blackburn told investigators he found Amanda face down, naked on the floor near the fireplace and Christmas tree. She was unconscious and bleeding. He called 911.

Prosecutors allege that Taylor and two accomplices, Jalen Watson and Diano Gordon, went on a crime spree that morning, burglarizing an east side apartment and stealing a car, then ransacking and stealing TVs from a home across the street from the Blackburn house on the northwest side.

They allegedly saw Davey Blackburn leave and decided to burglarize his house.

The prosecution says cell phone and bank records indicate Watson and Gordon tried to withdraw cash at ATMs while Taylor was still at the house with Amanda, demanding a PIN for her bank card.

Taylor allegedly told his accomplices, "I smoked her."