Mistrial declared for man accused of killing Amanda Blackburn, unborn child

INDIANAPOLIS — The trial for a man accused of murdering a pregnant mother in 2015 ended in a mistrial during jury selection.

A judge ordered the mistrial for Larry Jo Taylor Jr. Friday at the request of both the defense and prosecution.

The trial has been moved to Aug. 29 with jury selection to begin Aug. 19.

This is the second time Taylor's trial has been rescheduled because of a mistrial.

In December, the judge declared a mistrial after learning several jurors knew information about the case that was not part of the trial.

Taylor was charged in the murder of Amanda Blackburn and her unborn child along with Diano Gordon and Jalen Watson. Both Gordon and Watson pointed to Taylor as the person who fired the gun.

Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of the other two other men. In March 2021, Watson was sentenced to 29 years for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and 10 years each for two counts of burglary.

Gordon reached an agreement with prosecutors in 2018 to plead guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of burglary. He also agreed to help the state prosecute Taylor. He has not yet been sentenced.