Vigil held for mother killed in shooting outside day care on Indianapolis' near west side

Family and friends of Krystal Walton gathered Sunday across the street from Charity Child Care, where Walton was shot and killed while dropping her kids off.

INDIANAPOLIS — An unimaginable tragedy has shaken this community and devastated a family.

"I love my mom. She was the best mom ever," said Krystal Walton's daughter Emily.

"She was a great mom. She was a very intricate part of our Charity community for the past five years," said Juaneka Thomas Ennis, Charity Cares executive director.

Family and friends of Krystal Walton gathered across the street from Charity Child Care on the near west side of Indianapolis, where Walton was shot and killed while dropping her kids off at school Friday. Her family is still trying to come to terms with their new reality.

"This is harder than anything. Any strength that I thought that I had is gone," said Krystal's father Christopher.

Loved ones showed up with balloons and wore pink and white to show their support for her and add a little light during a dark time.

"I'm not going to let y'all be sad. We are here to uplift the beautiful woman we are celebrating here today," said Ennis.

Walton worked at IU Methodist as an X-Ray technician. Those who knew her said her presence was unforgettable.

"Krystal Walton was a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, co-worker, and friend. She was a cousin. She was a niece. She was a best friend. She was Emily and Orlando's mom," said Ennis.

"She was a great friend. A great co-worker. An excellent teammate. Most importantly she was a great mom who loved her kids," said Krystal's co-worker Jennifer Feeney.

As the sky turned pink and white for a moment, Walton's father said the best way to honor her legacy is to remember her story, and not only the way she lived, but also the way she died.

"Domestic violence is real. If you have anyone who is going through anything like this, you need to get them some help immediately," said Christopher Walton.