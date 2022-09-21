Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m.

When police arrived, they found someone who had been shot. The person was taken to Methodist Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.