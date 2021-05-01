Two Hamilton Heights students die in crash on the way to prom

The school corporation shared the sad news in a message to families on Saturday.

ARCADIA, Ind. — Hamilton Heights School Corporation was scheduled to have prom on Saturday night. But just before 7 p.m. on Saturday the school canceled prom after receiving news of two students who died in a crash on their way to prom.

Superintendent Derek Arrowood wrote a message to families sharing the tragic news.

"We are reaching out to share there has been an accident involving Hamilton Heights students on their way to prom," Arrowood said. "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we have been informed that two students involved in this accident have died from their injuries."

Arrowood said all scheduled prom activities have been canceled. The school corporation will have grief counselors and members of its faith-based community at the Elite Banquet Center in Kokomo and Hamilton Heights High School Media Center.