LIVE: Residents urged to shelter in place on southwest side due to scrap yard fire

Firefighters from four departments have been battling the blaze at OmniSource Recycling on South Holt Road since 2:45 p.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents on the southwest side of Indianapolis are being asked to take precautions as firefighters battle a blaze at a nearby scrap yard.

The Marion County Health Department is asking people in a two-mile area to the south and southeast of the fire at OmniSource Recycling on South Holt Road to shelter in place and to turn off HVAC systems due to the large amount of smoke from the fire.

The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Friday at OmniSource Recycling on South Holt Road and was quickly elevated to a two-alarm fire. Firefighters from Wayne and Decatur townships, Indianapolis and the Indianapolis International Airport are dealing with high winds and low water pressure as they try to control the large fire, the Wayne Township Fire Department said in a release.

Workers with OmniSource are also using cranes to pull the scrap pile apart to assist firefighters. Wayne Township said crews expect to be on the scene for several hours.

Firefighters are also advising drivers to avoid Raymond Street south of the plant, as thick smoke has brought visibility in the area to near zero. Holt Road remains open in the area, though firefighters caution that could change as the incident continues.