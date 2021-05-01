Search underway for person missing after boat capsized on Lake Michigan

Three of four people who were aboard a boat that capsized Saturday made it to safety. Conservation officers are continuing to search for the fourth person.

Three of the four people on the boat were able to put life jackets on and made it to safety. The other occupant is still missing.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the identity of that person is being withheld pending family notification.