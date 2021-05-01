Search underway for person missing after boat capsized on Lake Michigan

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A search is underway for one of four people who were aboard a boat that capsized on Lake Michigan near the East Chicago Marina Saturday.
Indiana conservation officers are in Lake County investigating after a boat with four occupants on board capsized at 2:15 p.m.
Three of the four people on the boat were able to put life jackets on and made it to safety. The other occupant is still missing.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the identity of that person is being withheld pending family notification.
Conservation officers are being assisted on scene by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Marine Unit, the East Chicago and Whiting fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Chicago Fire Department Aviation Unit.