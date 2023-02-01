Trafalgar officer paralyzed in a crash returns home to new challenges, fundraiser aims to help

Officer Moody's injuries from this summer's crash present mobility challenges for everyday life and getting to the doctor for rehab.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a new community effort to help a central Indiana police officer paralyzed in a crash.

It's been seven months since Trafalgar Police Officer Dustin Moody was critically hurt in a crash while trying to pull over an impaired driver who'd been speeding and blew through a stop sign.

Moody had a lot of specialized care in Chicago after that crash.

Now he's finally back home.

But, because of the severity of the crash, he's also paralyzed from the waist down.

That's why the Central Indiana Police Foundation is now trying to help him and his family through their new recovery journey.

Moody is from a tiny police department, one of just four Trafalgar police officers. He's also a husband and a father of two young boys under the age of 6.

His injuries from this summer's crash present mobility challenges for everyday life and getting to the doctor for rehab.

The family needs to renovate their home to make it accessible for Moody.

And, with Moody being 6 feet, 4 inches tall, he needs a vehicle to accommodate his height, plus have room for family and car seats for his kids.

The CIPF just started a fundraiser to help pay for a wheelchair-accessible van and other family needs during recovery.

"He was injured keeping our streets safe so that an innocent person wasn't injured by the impaired driver. We need to take care of him," said CIPF Executive Director Lisa Rollings. "For somebody to walk in and walk beside him and give him that peace? That's huge and he's so grateful."

Tonight at 6 p.m., we'll hear from Moody and his family as they continue his recovery journey.